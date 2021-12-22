Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $38.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.73. 153,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.