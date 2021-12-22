Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $132,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAL opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.54. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $57.98 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAL. Truist lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

