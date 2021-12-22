Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $277,000 Stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Environmental Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EVX opened at $147.06 on Wednesday. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 52 week low of $117.97 and a 52 week high of $160.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.24.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.