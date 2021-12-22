Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,418 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lipocine were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 46.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 12.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 141,521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Lipocine Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $96.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

