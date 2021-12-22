Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of MOO opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.01. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $76.07 and a 52-week high of $97.17.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

