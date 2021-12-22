Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 52 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 7.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 5.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 47.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 stock opened at $253.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.81. WD-40 has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.17 and a 200 day moving average of $238.20.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

