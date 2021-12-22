Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 51 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IEX opened at $228.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.13 and a 200-day moving average of $223.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.82.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

