Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.51

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.51 and traded as high as $23.24. Kennedy-Wilson shares last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 511,328 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KW. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth $212,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

