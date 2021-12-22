Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. Kemper has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

