KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,254 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,608 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

