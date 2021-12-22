KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.76. KB Home has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.