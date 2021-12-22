Karin Eastham Sells 5,000 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karin Eastham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.23. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 100.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Veracyte by 20.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

