Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $293.59 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $190.64 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.95.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,318,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,225,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,347,000 after acquiring an additional 336,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,680,000 after acquiring an additional 57,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,379,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,257,000 after acquiring an additional 201,536 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.