Just Group (LON:JUST) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST) shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80.05 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 78.90 ($1.04). 1,473,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,663,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.95 ($1.00).

Several research firms recently weighed in on JUST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 95 ($1.26) to GBX 105 ($1.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £819.37 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.09.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

