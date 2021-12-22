Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total transaction of $1,378,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total transaction of $4,814,550.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $1,360,550.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $1,285,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $1,598,100.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $1,365,050.00.

MRNA stock opened at $268.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

