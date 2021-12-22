JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 51.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.05. 468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,939. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

