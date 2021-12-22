Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR) were up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 210,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 470,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$6.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

About Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the BaillargÃ© Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

