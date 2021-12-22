Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $130.50

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 130.50 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.80), with a volume of 255417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.25 ($1.89).

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Joules Group from GBX 350 ($4.62) to GBX 300 ($3.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a market cap of £158.16 million and a PE ratio of 175.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 191.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.30.

In other news, insider Nick Jones bought 9,811 shares of Joules Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,818.22 ($26,183.41).

About Joules Group (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

