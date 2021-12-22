John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Sells 13,437 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp sold 13,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £24,455.34 ($32,309.87).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, David Kemp bought 64 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £151.04 ($199.55).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 185.65 ($2.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 207.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 221.47. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87.

WG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.57) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.36) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 301.86 ($3.99).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

