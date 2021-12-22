John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Sells 13,437 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp sold 13,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £24,455.34 ($32,309.87).
David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 21st, David Kemp bought 64 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £151.04 ($199.55).
Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 185.65 ($2.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 207.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 221.47. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
