John J. Mazur, Jr. Sells 4,000 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $49,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.14. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 696.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth $1,713,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth $1,785,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth $127,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

