Jieun W. Choe Sells 5,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Jieun W. Choe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CERT stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.05.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

