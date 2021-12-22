JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JFrog during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JFrog in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in JFrog by 100.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 964.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.