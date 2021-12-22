Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIOVF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pareto Securities cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.50. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.