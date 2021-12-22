Jason Robert Randall Sells 8,203 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.23. 107,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,103.83 and a beta of 1.04. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $186.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after acquiring an additional 43,498 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AppFolio by 385.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 6,696.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 775.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

