Jason Robert Randall Sells 8,203 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.23. 107,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,103.83 and a beta of 1.04. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $186.59.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.
Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.