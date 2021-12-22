Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 27,913 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,913 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.92. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $117.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

