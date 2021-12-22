Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,068,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after buying an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after buying an additional 1,073,549 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,496,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after buying an additional 712,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

