Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,781,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,157,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,032,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 73,943 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 539,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,244 shares during the period.

PTLC stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13.

