Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX opened at $530.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $507.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.09. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $367.63 and a 52-week high of $551.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.