Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,779 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

