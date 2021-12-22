Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vistra by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after buying an additional 9,763,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 451.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after buying an additional 5,322,184 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vistra by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,735,000 after buying an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 836.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 2,086,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,696,000 after buying an additional 1,863,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.