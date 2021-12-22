Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,283 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

