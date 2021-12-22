Jag Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,862 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 56,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.17. The company has a market cap of $222.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

