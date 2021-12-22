J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Ben Whitley Buys 18 Shares

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider Ben Whitley acquired 18 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.99) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($197.86).

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Ben Whitley bought 16 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 962 ($12.71) per share, with a total value of £153.92 ($203.36).

JDW opened at GBX 871.50 ($11.51) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 930.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,021.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -5.91. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52 week low of GBX 800.80 ($10.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JDW. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.85) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.21) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

