Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.67

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 13110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 48,774,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,559 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,813,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,929,000 after purchasing an additional 731,047 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401,400 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 21,299,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 495,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

