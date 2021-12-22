Israel Discount Bank of New York Purchases New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 136,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 258,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

