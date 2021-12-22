iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 852,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $93,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.40. 72,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,637. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.79 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

