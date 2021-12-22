iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Trimmed by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 6.3% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31,801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 197,167 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $273.96 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $224.35 and a one year high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.18.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.