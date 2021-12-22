iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,820,000 after acquiring an additional 108,773 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,228,000 after acquiring an additional 67,901 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 352,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 91,596 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.39. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

