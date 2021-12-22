iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 458,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,826,000 after acquiring an additional 58,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.