iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.76. 863,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,530,529. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.94 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

