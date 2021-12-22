iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $218.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,530,529. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

