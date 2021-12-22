iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,495 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $79,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,530,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.94 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.