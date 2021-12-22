iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 10.6% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $182,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $301.09. The stock had a trading volume of 65,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

