iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,060,000 after acquiring an additional 264,379 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,655,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,886,000 after buying an additional 722,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,844.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,293,000 after buying an additional 1,926,048 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,092,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,315,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,002,000 after buying an additional 155,385 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.47. 27,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,045. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.