iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lifted by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $77.34. 44,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,771,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $71.34 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.