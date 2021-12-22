iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

