iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 62,910 shares.The stock last traded at $45.92 and had previously closed at $45.61.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $3.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 404.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 80,379 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,989,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 599,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,952,000 after acquiring an additional 62,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,854,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDY)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

