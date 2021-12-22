iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 62,910 shares.The stock last traded at $45.92 and had previously closed at $45.61.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $3.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.
iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDY)
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.