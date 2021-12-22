iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,333,000.

Shares of GNMA opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%.

