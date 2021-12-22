iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,225,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,851 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 185.0% in the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 83,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 330,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 252.6% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.74. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $72.98 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

