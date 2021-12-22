iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Shares Up 0.9%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.87 and last traded at $39.82. 22,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 141,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEWJ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 374.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 139,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 40,781 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

